Ted Cruz defends Ilhan Omar from 'reprehensible' death threats

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., came to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Monday after the progressive congresswoman received multiple death threats on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Omar put a spotlight on the threats she had received from other Twitter users, telling the social media giant that the posts about her were "unacceptable." One tweet had called her a "terrorist" who "should be hanged for treason."

Cruz expressed solidarity with Omar amid the viral threats.

"This is reprehensible," Cruz tweeted. "Disagree with @IlhanMN on the merits, fine, but death threats to anyone are not a joke."

Omar later tweeted her thanks to Cruz.

This wasn't the first time Cruz had reached out to a member of the "Squad" of House Democrats. Earlier this year, the GOP senator formed a legislative alliance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in hopes of cracking down on politicians who later would become lobbyists.

"I'm looking forward to seeing where and how far they'd be willing to move on that, but I'm encouraged," Ocasio-Cortez said in June. "I think there's some wiggle room here. It's super-bizarre, really weird. Never thought in my life that one of my first pushes would be alongside Ted Cruz."

“I think it really shows what the true spirit of not being partisan is,” she continued.

“And, that bipartisanship doesn’t mean let’s come together to go to war and lower taxes on the rich. But, bipartisanship means, OK, I will swallow all of my distaste in this situation, because we have found a common interest.”