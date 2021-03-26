Ted Cruz details viewing 'Biden Cages' packed with migrant children at the Texas-Mexico border

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped the Biden administration following a visit to the border with 17 other U.S. Senators Friday, telling Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald on "The Evening Edit" that the conditions in what he called the "Biden cages" of young migrants in Texas are "inhumane" and "unconscionable."

CRUZ: Today we visited detention facilities, in particular the [town of] Donna detention facility which is a giant tent-city that has been constructed in response to this overwhelming crisis that’s unfolding on the border. And the capacity in the Donna facility with COVID restrictions is 250 people. It has right now about 4,000 people in it. So it is over 1500% of its capacity.

And we saw the Biden cages. We saw cage after cage after cage that the Biden administration has filled with kids. They are packed in there. They’re not 6 feet apart or 3 feet apart. They’re side by side. And the rate of COVID positivity in the Donna facility is about 10%.

What they’re doing is inhumane, it’s unconscionable, and it was the preventable. It’s the direct result of political decisions the Biden administration has made.

