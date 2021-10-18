Cruz introduces bill to bring immigrant processing centers 'where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties'

FIRST ON FOX: Senator Ted Cruz , R-Texas, introduced a bill to bring processing centers for illegal immigrants to where the "Democrat elites host their cocktail parties."

Fox News exclusively obtained a press release announcing Cruz’s new bill, the Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments (SURGE) Act.

Cruz blasted President Biden and his administration for having "willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels" without any "thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio," which are facing the brunt of the border crisis.

"That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties," Cruz wrote.

The Texas senator remarked that if D.C. Democrats "had to endure even a fraction of the suffering" facing the "families, ranchers, and small businesses" in South Texas, U.S. "immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented."

Cruz also urged his colleagues "on both sides of the aisle to stop ignoring the plight of South Texas communities and act swiftly to end this horrific humanitarian crisis."

"My Democrat colleagues have hosted hearing after hearing on amnesty and federalizing elections while completely ignoring the crisis at our southern border," Cruz said in the release. "From my time this year on the ground in Laredo and Del Rio, it is abundantly clear that Pres. Biden has all but abandoned our border patrol agents and processing facilities, and left Texas communities to fend for themselves."

"President Biden and Democrats need to step up to defend our southern border and support our heroic Customs and Border Protection officials," he added.

The Stop the SURGE Act would open up 13 new immigration processing centers in different communities across the country, such as Martha’s Vineyard, Governor’s Island in New York, and Palo Alto, California.

Additionally, the bill would "mandate that all illegal aliens encountered at Border Patrol Sectors in Texas be transferred to these new ports for processing" and "require insulated communities to help shoulder the burdens of their preferred open-border policies," according to the press release.

Cruz has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis at the southern border.

The Texas Republican challenged "Squad" queen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to "cry in front of the Biden cages" as the crisis at the southern border continues to rage in an exclusive interview with Fox News last month.

"I challenge every one of them: I challenge Biden, I challenge Harris, I challenge AOC, who famously had a picture of her pretending to cry in front of a cage with children," Cruz said. "Come down to the Biden cages now, which are bigger and more full."

"Let’s see AOC cry in front of the Biden cages. Let’s see Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki say 'there is no border crisis’ as we stand in front of the Biden cages," the senator continued.

"They are lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong," he added.

