Teachers' unions ‘overplaying their hand' as students suffer by being out of classroom: Spellings

While teachers' unions push for remote schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of in-person learning is having an impact on students, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings said on Thursday.

"Americans know, we all know there is no recovery without our students back in school. Parents must have those options. Not only is it the right thing for a recovery but gosh, our kids are suffering every day. Their mental health, their learning and these unions are overplaying their hand at this moment. We have to put students ahead of adults," Spellings told "America's Newsroom."

CHICAGO PARENTS TOLD NOT TO BRING KIDS TO SCHOOL AS IMPASSE BETWEEN TEACHER'S UNION, DISTRICT CONTINUES

Meanwhile, the parents of Chicago public school students were told not to send their children to school Thursday as the stalemate between the school district and teachers union continues over reopening conditions.

Teachers in the nation's third-largest school district decided not to report to schools this week over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Chicago Public Schools had ordered kindergarten through eighth-grade teachers and staff to come back to school Monday in order to prepare for the return of around 70,000 students on Feb. 1, the day it planned to resume in-person classroom instruction.

Following the impasse between the Chicago Teacher's Union and the school district, the district pushed for a return start date on Wednesday. However, in a tweet, the district said remote learning would continue Thursday.

Spellings added that "there is also a silent epidemic going on for folks not seeking help and for teachers unable to identify — violent situations or other things. We must get students back in school.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.