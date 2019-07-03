Military vehicles roll into DC for July 4 celebration -- with some problems

As preparations were underway for President Trump’s announced “Salute to America” celebration in Washington on July 4, a few problems emerged along the way as military vehicles were hauled into the capital city.

Some M1A1 Abrams tanks, set to be part of the celebration, rolled into the edge of Washington from Georgia’s Fort Stewart on Tuesday morning.

By evening trailers were spotted outside the Washington Nationals game carrying the tanks into the city.

MSNBC’S JOY REID SAYS TRUMP IS USING TANKS AT 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AS A ‘THREAT’ TO AMERICANS

Earlier in the day, however, a flatbed carrying the tanks was apparently unable to clear an underpass, according to photos tweeted by a Politico reporter. A crane was later employed to resolve the issue.

Concern had arisen among critics and the District of Columbia government that the tanks posed potential logistical and cost issues, after Trump’s proposal to include tanks and other military vehicles in Thursday’s festivities.

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, told the Daily Reporter that some local roads are ill-equipped to handle the weight of the tanks.

“The tank kind of hangs off a smidge on either side, so it takes up more than a lane when driving,” Spoehr said. “You’re going to want to do it at a time of low traffic.”

A trailer carrying the tanks also risks crushing a sidewalk if it makes too sharp a turn in a city, Spoehr added.

Trump’s proposal to have a military “Salute to America,” featuring military bands and flyovers, departs significantly from previous Fourth of July celebrations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m going to say a few words and we’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes, too,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.