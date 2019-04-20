Media 'obsessed' with Trump, guests Tammy Bruce and Jeffrey Lord tell Laura Ingraham

Independent Women’s Voice President Tammy Bruce and former CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord called the mainstream media “obsessed” with President Trump and compared them to drug addicts avoiding rehab Friday while appearing on the “Ingraham Angle” to discuss the aftermath of the Mueller report release.

“At this point, with the clips you showed, it's turned into fan fiction. ... It's almost as if they know it's absolutely impossible. But they can't let it go. It's like that show, ‘Intervention,’ where the person starts to run across the parking lot because they don't want to get into the van to go to the airport to go to the rehab center,” Bruce said.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN GOES ON POST-MUELLER OFFENSIVE

“They've completely lost any sense of normalcy of any kind of sense of reality. They know it. They don't care. They just think, well, maybe this is going to be click bait and maybe some of our audience will come back.”

Ingraham played both Bruce and Lord a montage of CNN hosts and pundits talking about how the Mueller report release and results were a win for Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TRUMP WORRIED MUELLER APPOINTMENT WOULD DISTRACT FROM HIS PRESIDENCY: 'THIS IS THE END. I'M F---ED'

“Let’s be clear this report is a gift to the government of Russia,” one CNN commentator said in the montage.

The Mueller report was released Thursday and showed investigators did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russian operatives.

Lord said he believes the media is “obsessed” with President Trump and disappointed the report didn’t find evidence of collusion. He also said he believes the investigation into how the Russia investigation began will deliver the “real truth.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They're about to get the real truth with all of these deep-state people in the FBI and the Department of Justice who were colluding with members of the media to trap Donald Trump, to frame Donald Trump. And they were obsessed about it. They're still obsessed about it,” Lord said.

“They're so disappointed they didn't get him and they're going to try again. The only one they're going to get is themselves.”