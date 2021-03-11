High-profile Democrat women proving themselves 'frauds' with silence on Cuomo allegations: Tammy Bruce

Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other prominent Democratic women are "frauds" for failing to comment on the plethora of sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Thursday.

Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" that the women mentioned have previously signaled their "moral standing" and portrayed themselves as "ethical standard-bearers" against the harassment of women in the workplace by attacking and calling for the resignation of men like Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Bruce accused the women of using the #MeToo movement as a "façade" to play politics and destroy political opposition while protecting fellow Democrats like Cuomo.

"Americans have watched a fraud unfold with people who pretend to be better than them, or [pretend] that we’re going to protect you," she said. "In fact, when the chips are down they choke, they refuse to do anything and they think there’s going to be no repercussions.

PROMINENT DEMOCRATIC WOMEN AVOID QUESTIONS ON LATEST CUOMO ACCUSATIONS

"No wonder Cuomo thinks he is going to be protected because he has been for decades."

Harris was a staunch critic of Kavanaugh when he faced allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation process. During the 2020 Democratic primary campaign, she said she believed women who had accused President Biden of inappropriate touching in the past.

So far, however, Harris has yet to weigh in on the Cuomo allegations, and she did not acknowledge a question about them as she walked out of the room after speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Other prominent Democrats, including Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have remained silent on the allegations and did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.