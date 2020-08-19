Tammy Bruce: AOC, DNC speakers offering no specifics, only anti-Trump 'platitudes'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the Democratic Party offered nothing but "platitudes" and anti-Trump messages at the Democratic National Convention, said Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce on Wednesday.

“There was absolutely nothing there. This is Joe Biden’s problem of telling people exactly what you are going to do. Biden and Obama had eight years, we saw the economic destruction, we saw the social destruction, we certainly saw the foreign policy dynamic of pallets of cash to Iran,” Bruce told "Fox & Friends."

Bruce said that Trump’s election was due to the American people being displeased with the Obama administration's policies over the course of eight years.

“Last night at the convention, you have this young woman who can put a sentence together. These days, apparently, it’s a very big thing in the Democratic Party that you can sound coherent but we’ve got to have more than platitudes and things from textbooks that people don’t necessarily know how it is going to be implemented,” Bruce said.

AOC'S IDEA TO SAVE USPS: 'PROGRESSIVE PEN PAL PROGRAM'

While former Vice President Joe Biden was assured to win the nomination vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., did earn delegates during the primary and was formally nominated during the Democratic National Convention proceedings by Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who called out "racial injustice, colonization, misogyny" during her speech.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive freshman lawmaker who has skyrocketed into the national psyche since assuming office, has closely aligned herself with Sanders and policies such as the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and comprehensive immigration reform.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bruce said voters are not getting to hear “any specifics” on Biden’s plans at the Democratic National Convention.

“It’s all about [that] he’s not Donald Trump,” Bruce said.

“The fact of the matter is Donald Trump is delivering and, so, it’s good to know that all they got is 'vote for us we’re not that guy' but you can’t run the free world with that kind of an attitude.”

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.