Published
Last Update December 23, 2015

Syria expels US, European diplomats

By | Associated Press
June 4, 2012: Relatives of a Free Syrian Army soldier killed during clashes with the regime gunmen mourn at his funeral.

BEIRUT – Developing:

Syria's Foreign Ministry says Damascus is expelling Western diplomats.

Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdessi said Tuesday the list of diplomats includes the ambassadors of the United States, Britain, Turkey, France and others. Some have already left the country because of the violent uprising.

Last week, Western nations expelled Syrian diplomats in a coordinated move against President Bashar Assad's regime over the killing of more than 100 people in a weekend in one cluster of villages.