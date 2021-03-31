Swalwell on Republicans he believes caused Capitol riot: 'I don't want to look at them'

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said he does not "want to look at" colleagues he believes caused the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Swalwell took aim at his GOP colleagues in a feature in The Atlantic, which said the California Democrat was "still working through the anger and trauma" following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths.

In the interview, the congressman told The Atlantic that he could not "look at" Republican colleagues that he believes backed the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters that stormed the Capitol, let alone reach across the aisle.

"I don't want to look at them," Swalwell told the magazine, which reported that other Democrats have a similar outlook on their GOP colleagues.

Swalwell – one of the impeachment managers for Trump’s second impeachment – also revealed that his office staffers have an informal rule not to talk to or work with member offices that voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

This rule even applies to the most basic of governmental tasks, such as signing onto a letter or piece of legislation.

The congressman’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment about the informal rule or if the congressman had any further comment on what he said in The Atlantic.

Swalwell – who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence – has come under fire for his ties to a suspected Chinese spy by the name of Christine Fang.

House Republicans have been blitzing Swalwell over the relationship and have demanded that House Democratic leaders remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., introduced a resolution to do just that, but the measure was scrapped after a party-line vote.

Swalwell is currently suing Trump, an action that Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said would not "divert" public attention away from his Chinese spy scandal.