Swalwell rips Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller over child support amid China controversy

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., ripped Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller after he tweeted an article about Swalwell and an alleged Chinese spy.

“Just a reminder: pay your child support @JasonMillerinDC. Kids shouldn’t go hungry because Dad is a deadbeat. Feed them for the holidays,” Swalwell wrote on Twitter.

The Huffington Post reported in September that the Trump 2020 campaign had not included Miller’s salary in its filings to the Federal Election Commission because Miller could then be forced to pay more child support.

Miller fathered a son with a female colleague during the Trump 2016 campaign. Miller lives with his wife and children in Virginia while A.J. Delgado, his former coworker, and their son live in Miami.

According to Florida court filings obtained by the Huffington Post, Miller reported an income of $683,660 in 2019 but argued he could not pay his $3,167 share in child support. For a period of six months in 2020, Miller reportedly only paid $500 in child support per month.

Drawing Swalwell’s ire, Miller had circulated an article on Twitter about Swalwell speaking at an event in 2013 with a Chinese agent who worked for decades for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The event was hosted by the group led by Christine Fang, whose relationship with Swalwell was reported by Axios this week, according to the Daily Caller.

At an event to commemorate the Chinese Lunar Year, both Swalwell and Russell Lowe spoke at the California State University, East Bay Chinese Student Association. Lowe then worked for Feinstein.

Politico reported in 2018 that a staffer for Feinstein had for years been feeding U.S. political intelligence to Chinese officials through the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

Feinstein at the time said the FBI had briefed her, and the staffer was promptly relieved. She said the employee had never had access to classified information.

Lowe was described as a driver for Feinstein and a liaison between Feinstein and the Asian-American community in the Bay Area. The Daily Caller reported Lowe was likely the Chinese agent working in Feinstein’s office.

It’s not clear whether Lowe and Fang were aware of each other’s work for the Chinese government.

Axios reported on Monday that a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including Swalwell.

Fang reportedly took part in fundraising for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign although she did not make donations nor was there evidence of illegal contributions.

According to Axios, investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that they alerted Swalwell in 2015 to their concerns, and gave him a “defensive briefing.” Swalwell then cut off all ties with Fang and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to an official who spoke to the outlet.

According to Politico, Swalwell "refused to discuss his relationship with Fang" after Axios reported that she had sexual relations with at least two other politicians.

He did, however, express confidence that he will maintain his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.

“As the story referenced, this goes back to the beginning of the last decade, and it’s something that congressional leadership knew about it,” Swalwell told Politico.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.