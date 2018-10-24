The Secret Service said Wednesday it has "intercepted" two suspicious packages identified as "potential explosive devices" sent to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The security scare comes after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of liberal billionaire George Soros, though it's unclear if any of the incidents are related. CNN employees also said Wednesday that they were being evacuated from their New York office, after reports of a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center.

The news of the additional packages to Clinton and Obama unfolded quickly Wednesday morning. It first emerged that the FBI was investigating one suspicious package found by the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. But in a statement, the Secret Service said after that package addressed to Hillary Clinton was caught late Tuesday, a second package addressed to Obama "was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC" on Wednesday morning.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," the Secret Service said in its statement.

The Secret Service said it has launched a "full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, in a written statement, condemned what she described as "attempted violent attacks" against the two former first families.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” she said.

In New York, the New Castle Police Department and the Westchester County Police are assisting in their investigation into the first suspicious package.

“The matter is currently under federal investigation,” a spokesman for the New Castle Police Department said in a statement to Fox News.

The FBI's New York Field Office tweeted Wednesday morning that they are "aware" of a "suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence," stating the investigation is ongoing.

According to The New York Times, an explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for the Clintons.

On Monday, an explosive device also was found in the mailbox at the Bedford, New York, home of George Soros.

The Times reported that the device found by the Clintons' home was similar to the one found at Soros’ home.

Chappaqua is approximately 20 minutes from Bedford. Both towns are about one hour outside of New York City.