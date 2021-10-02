Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Susan Collins calls Texas abortion law 'inhumane,' defends Roe v. Wade as 'law of the land'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), speaks during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Alex Edelman / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Saturday that she believes the Texas law banning most abortions in the state, which took effect last month, is "extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional," according to the Associated Press.

In addition, Collins voiced support for Roe v. Wade as the "law of the land." Roe v. Wade is a landmark decision that legalized abortion across the country in 1973. It's not the first time Collins, a moderate, has voice support for what many conservatives have opposed for decades.

"I support codifying Roe," Collins said in September, the Los Angeles Times reported. "Unfortunately the bill … goes way beyond that. It would severely weaken the conscious exceptions that are in the current law." 

Collins was referring to a Democrat-backed bill in Congress to help ensure abortion access in all 50 states. Collins opposed that bill. 

Collins' comments came as the first Women's March during President Joe Biden's presidency took on Washington, D.C., at the Supreme Court.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

