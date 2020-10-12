Packing the Supreme Court would 'do considerable violence to the institution': Jonathan Turley

Calls by Democrats and liberals to "pack" the Supreme Court would do lasting damage to the federal judiciary, George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley told "Your World" Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has declined to make any statement on the idea, telling an interviewer "No" when asked Friday whether voters deserved to know whether he would increase the number of seats on the highest court in the land.

"It is a curious way to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg because she spoke vehemently against this type of proposal," Turley reminded host Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "She said it would effectively destroy the court. And it would.

"Just to dump five or six new members so you get an instant majority -- that would do considerable violence to the institution. It would destroy any semblance of credibility, which is what Ginsburg was referencing when she opposed this idea."

TUCKER CARLSON: EXPANDING SUPREME COURT THE ONE THING PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IS CERTAIN TO DO

Turley noted that he is in favor of expanding the court in an incremental manner rather than adding several justices at once.

"I have proposed the expansion of the Supreme Court, but that is over the course of about 20 years," he said. "That is different from packing the court."

Responding to Biden's silence on the issue, Turley accused the former vice president of asking voters to take part in "blind date elections."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On an issue of this importance, which was raised, by the way, by the Democrats, not by the Republicans, he really does have a duty to be clear," he said.

"A lot of Americans will not vote for a candidate who would even consider a court-packing plan."