Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court rejects atheists' attempt to scrub 'In God We Trust' off US currency

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Show me the motto.

The Supreme Court rejected an atheist case Monday to remove "In God We Trust," the national motto, from all coins and currency from the Department of Treasury.

Michael Newdow, the same activist attorney who tried to remove "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance, lost his case, arguing Congress' mandate to inscribe "In God We Trust" on currency was a government endorsement of religion and a violation of the First Amendment.

Newdow argued in his petition to the Supreme Court that because his clients are all atheist individuals or atheist groups, the government violated their "sincere religious belief" that there is no God and turned them into "political outsiders" by placing the phrase "In God We Trust" on their money.

The justices rejected his petition without comment.

The phrase was first put on an American coin in 1864, due to "increased religious sentiment." It was added to both coins and paper bills in 1955.

Newdow also tried to silence prayer and any religious references at the inaugurations of President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke