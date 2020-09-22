Lawrence Jones slams Biden for not releasing Supreme Court list: ‘Swing voters and moderates want to know’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is afraid to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees because he doesn't want to "box himself in" politically, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

The former vice president on Monday also said he's not going to answer if he will pack the court after growing calls in his party to do so if Republicans confirm Trump's nominee before the election. President Trump said Saturday he will announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

"There are a lot of swing voters that want to know if he is a moderate or is he a progressive and going to appoint someone that this is an extreme liberal on the court," Jones said of Biden. "He's refusing to do so and I don't understand why because this is just a simple layup.

"Just release the list," he added. "Let us know who you're going to have out there and then let the voters choose. Of course, he doesn't want to do that because he's going to box himself in and he doesn't want to tick off the moderates or the progressives."

Jones spoke to people on the street in Washington, D.C. to get their thoughts on filling the Supreme Court vacancy and said he was surprised that both sides blamed then-Sen. Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, for changing the rules in 2013 so the Senate only needs a simple majority and not 60 votes.

Jones also said the Democratic Party has been "hijacked" by anarchists and Marxists and socialists.

"Years ago they had the opportunity to shut that message down on the college campuses. They let them burn," he said. "They had the opportunity to shut it down in some of these progressive races now but now they have the energy and right now a lot of Democrats are afraid to condemn that side because that is their base."

Jones predicts it will be problematic for Democrats going into the election because voters will choose between safety and security over any other issue.

"I think the Democrats have a real problem and I think it may be too late to address that issue," he concluded.