Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19, the court announced Friday, noting that he's fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms.

Kavanaugh learned of the positive test Thursday evening, ahead of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's ceremonial investiture Friday morning, according to a news release from the court.

The release added that Kavanaugh's wife and daughters, all fully vaccinated, tested negative.

"On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday," the release said. "On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19."

"He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh," it continued.

Barrett and Kavanaugh will be sitting at opposite ends of the table when oral arguments resume in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Kavanaugh ran in the Capital Challenge Road Race on Wednesday, with his team winning the three-mile race's judicial division with a 25 minute time.

Several lawmakers, judges and members of the media also participated in the race. Fox News' Sandra Smith placed first in the Electronic Journalist - Female category while Fox News took first in the Electronic Media category.

COVID-19 breakthrough cases have hit Capitol Hill recently. Fully vaccinated South Carolina Republicans Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Ralph Norman tested positive for the virus in August.

As of Friday, the U.S. has 3.7 million COVID-19 cases and almost 52,000 deaths reported within the last 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.

