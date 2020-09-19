White House says Biden needs to release Supreme Court list

Joe Biden needs to release his Supreme Court nominee list so voters can know who he would pick to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued Saturday.

"The former vice president, in all due respect, instead of telling the current president what to do, he needs to tell voters where he stands," McEnany told "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding, "We don't know who is on his Supreme Court list. We don't know what kind of justices he would nominate."

She honored Ginsburg, 87, who passed away on Friday from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer, saying she "paved the way and made a place in American history that will never be forgotten."

President Trump tweeted that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill the Supreme Court seat "without delay!" after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., just hours after Ginsburg’s passing, vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court to fill her vacancy “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Trump's list includes Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general who recently spoke at the Republican Convention, as well as Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Biden said Friday that the winner of November's presidential election should be the person to nominate a successor to Ginsburg.

“There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden emphasized as he spoke to reporters Friday night.

"We know very squarely this president's been very transparent putting forward two lists as to exactly not just what his justices would look like but what their names would be," McEnany said of Trump's decision to release his list earlier this month.

"This is paramount importance to the American voters," she added. "This is now a lynchpin issue of this election and Joe Biden, you know, where do you stand? What do your justices look like? Do they believe in the Constitution and abide by the Constitution. Do they believe in the plain words a statute? He needs to answer those questions before telling President Trump exactly how to move forward."

Biden has previously stated that he will pick an African American woman but does not want to release any names until they've been properly vetted.

McEnany said Trump's Supreme Court pick will not be based on race or gender, saying, "principles are at the heart of who the president chooses."

"This is a lifetime appointment," she concluded. "These are issues that hit at the very core of our liberties, like the Second Amendment, like the right to life, the First Amendment, freedom of speech. These issues determine the very values of this country, so knowing where he stands, knowing these names, is very important to voters and really the onus is on him now to put out that list."