2020 Presidential Election
Biden projected to win Virginia and North Carolina, Sanders claims victory in home-state Vermont as Super Tuesday polls close

Gregg Re
By Gregg Re | Fox News
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Virginia and North Carolina Democratic presidential primaries, Fox News projects, as the candidate notches two early Super Tuesday victories with polls in the coast-to-coast set of contests starting to close.

As expected, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won his home state of Vermont, Fox News projects. Biden's victories are more valuable in the delegate race, with Virginia worth 99 delegates and North Carolina worth 110. Vermont is worth just 16.

FOLLOW LIVE: SUPER TUESDAY RESULTS

Results from the 11 other states voting on "Super Tuesday" are expected in a matter of hours, as a divided Democratic electorate seeks a front-runner among an ever-winnowing field of candidates.

Among the night's biggest and most closely contested races are still underway in California and Texas, where 415 and 228 delegates will be awarded, respectively. Sanders has polled strongly in California, where he seeks to deny Biden any share of the state's large delegate prize; candidates who fail to receive 15 percent of the vote either statewide or in a congressional district leave empty-handed.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with customers at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Biden has aggressively courted Texans, even hosting a rally in Dallas on Monday night featuring a surprise appearance by former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Along with ex-presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, O'Rourke has recently endorsed Biden following his blowout win in Saturday's South Carolina primary.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is fighting for 91 delegates in her home state, while Minnesota's 75 delegates are up for grabs. Klobuchar had been forecast to win the state, and her exit could actually help Sanders score additional delegates.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., emerges from the booth with her ballot as she votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

To win the nomination, candidates must receive 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this summer in Milwaukee, Wis. If no candidate receives a majority on the first ballot, hundreds of so-called "superdelegates," or party insiders, are allowed to cast their ballots.

Roughly one-third of the 3,979 total delegates were at stake on Tuesday.

The evening marks former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's first time on the primary ballot and serves as a major test for his high-spending campaign. But at a Fox News Town Hall on Monday, Bloomberg suggested he might take his bid to the Democratic National Convention, where "horse-trading" could decide the nominee.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves to the crowd at the conclusion of his speech at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. Bloomberg spent heavily on advertising and nearly two dozen field staffers in Oklahoma and has made multiple campaign stops in the Sooner State. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

And Bloomberg, who has poured half a billion dollars of his own money into the race, assured supporters at a rally: "I’m in it to win it, and we are going to go out and we’re going to go get 'em."

Warren has similarly vowed to take her campaign all the way to the convention in a "final play" and is seeking to at least hold her home state.

Polls will close in Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most counties in Texas at 8 p.m. ET.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives to vote in the Vermont Primary near his home in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas voting stops at 8:30 p.m. ET, and Minnesota and Colorado polls will close at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Utah polls at 10 p.m. ET.

California, the night's biggest prize by delegate count, will close voting at 11 p.m. ET.

