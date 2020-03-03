Super Tuesday in photos
Voters in 14 states and American Samoa went to the polls on Super Tuesday. Here is how photographers documented the day.
Chris Driller, left, is handed an "I Voted" sticker by vote center worker Edgar Sanchez after casting her ballot on the eve, at a voting center in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 2, 2020. Sacramento County is among the 15 counties in the state that have replaced traditional polling places with multi-purpose "vote centers" where people who live anywhere in the county can vote early, drop off ballots or register to vote.
A polling location is closed due to no power after deadly storms passed through the state, in Nashville, Tenn. As Super Tuesday voting got underway, deadly storms that spawned tornadoes and heavy rains left treacherous conditions in at least two of the 14 states where residents were voting. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said alternate sites were arranged for 15 polling places out of the 169 precincts in Nashville's combined city-county area.
Voters wait in line at a polling station at the University of Southern California. Some California voters waited in long lines because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or too many users trying to cast ballots at once. The secretary of state's office said election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database on Super Tuesday but that the issues have been resolved.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a voting center in El Segundo, Calif.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif.
Voting machine operator David Schaefer, right, helps voter Kaitron Gordon with her ballot on Tennessee's Super Tuesday primary election at the Cleveland Park Community Center precinct. Super Tuesday polls stayed open late in Nashville after deadly overnight tornadoes delayed the start of voting in the city and rendered some of its polling places unusable.
A sign reads "Sorry, Out of Order," on a voting station as people cast the ballots Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles.
Dallas County election worker Maxx Nuñez helps Democrat Jamie Wilson cast his ballot in the Super Tuesday primary at John H. Reagan Elementary School in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a primary election night rally, at Eastern Market in Detroit.
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles.
A demonstrator jumped at the stage as the presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks.
Demonstrators are removed from the stage as Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally, in Los Angeles.
