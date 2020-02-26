Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Tennessee race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Tennessee.

Delegates at stake

There are 64 pledged delegates at stake in Tennessee's open primary, which assigns 42 of those delegates proportionally based on results in each congressional district and 22 proportionally according to the statewide tally.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders 66 percent to 33 percent.

Who's spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg had spent four days campaigning in Tennessee as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

A red state, Tennessee's Democratic endorsements have mainly gone to the more moderate candidates in the primary.

By far the most high-profile Tennessee Democrat to endorse one of the remaining candidates -- state Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro backed Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday -- Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Key issues

In the heart of Appalachia, Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis. That means health care and criminal justice could be on the minds of voters when they cast their ballots.

Strickland specifically mentioned Bloomberg's health care plan in his endorsement of the former New York City mayor.