Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Oklahoma race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Oklahoma.

Delegates at stake

There are 37 pledged delegates at stake in Oklahoma's Democratic primary, which is open to Democrats and independents. Of the 37 delegates, 24 are assigned proportionally based on the results in each congressional district and 13 are assigned based on the statewide results.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders by a margin of 52 percent to 42 percent.

Who's spent the most time there?

Michael Bloomberg had spent two days campaigning in Oklahoma as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

Few top Democratic politicians in Oklahoma have endorsed in the Democratic primary -- potentially owing to the fact there are few Democratic politicians in the deep red state. Joe Biden's presidential campaign, however, announced Wednesday that Oklahoma City state Rep. Ajay Pittman would back his campaign, according to Oklahoma City's News9.

Key issues

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of people without health insurance in the country, meaning that candidates' health plans could be a major factor when voters cast their ballots. It also has a large Native American population -- a demographic which is dealing with high rates of kidnapping and abuse of women.

Pittman mentioned Biden's experience with both issues in her endorsement of the former vice president.

"From working with President Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act to writing and passing the Violence Against Women Act, Joe Biden has never given up on something he knows is right. That’s exactly the type of fight we need in our next President," she said according to Newson6.com.