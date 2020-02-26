Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Massachusetts race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Massachusetts.

Delegates at stake

There are 91 pledged delegates at stake in Massachusetts' Democratic primary, which is open to registered Democrats and voters who are unaffiliated. Of the pledged delegates, 59 will be assigned to candidates proportionally based on their performance in congressional districts while another 32 will be doled out in accordance with the statewide vote.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton won Massachusetts in 2016, beating Bernie Sanders 49.9 percent to 48.5 percent.

Who spent the most time there?

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had each spent two days campaigning in Massachusetts as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Sanders has 25 percent support in the RealClearPolitics average of polls while Warren trails slightly with 21 percent. Sanders could deliver what would almost certainly be a knockout blow to his main progressive foe by winning in her home state.

Key endorsements

A longtime power center for Democratic politics, Massachusetts has plenty of endorsements to give, and its home-state senator, Elizabeth Warren, has secured several.

Warren's fellow Massachusetts senator, Edward Markey, has endorsed her. So has her former student at Harvard Law School student -- and the great-nephew of former President John F. Kennedy -- Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass.

But former Vice President Joe Biden has picked up some high-profile endorsements in the state too, securing the backing of former Secretary of State, Democratic presidential nominee and Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry and current Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who ran for president this cycle but later dropped out.

Key issues

In the liberal East Coast state, Democratic voters in Massachusetts are likely to put a candidate's climate change proposals near the top of their priority list when casting a ballot.

In its endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Boston Globe highlighted Warren's pitch in the Nevada presidential debate "for a tenfold increase in scientific investment to tap growing markets for green technology and tackle climate change." It also noted that Warren's climate plan "is among the most ambitious of the Democratic candidates."

The Globe also praised Warren for her agenda of structural change, saying she has the "tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring fairness to an economy that is excluding too many Americans, and advance a progressive agenda."