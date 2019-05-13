Sununu on Nadler, Pelosi: 'You'd have to be really dumb' to think court will force Barr to break law

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said Monday on "America's Newsroom" that House Democratic leaders would have to be "dumb" to believe that a federal court would force Attorney General William Barr to break the law.

Sununu said that if the contempt charge against Barr - over his refusal to turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report - reaches a federal court, the judge would side against the Democrats bringing the case.

Sununu, a former White House chief of staff to President George W. Bush, charged that what Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and other Democrats wanted Barr to do was "break the law and to send them parts of the redacted Mueller report that are against the law for Barr to send to them."

"They are using the threat of contempt to try and blackmail them into sending something that would break the law," he said. "Nadler and Pelosi have to be really dumb if they think any serious federal court would support a contempt effort to get at the attorney general, based on urging him to break the law."

Sununu advised that Republicans are coming at the situation with the wrong tact.

He said that instead of trying to shift focus to the booming economy, President Trump and his party should work to publicize the fact some Democrats are trying to force Barr to violate federal law.

Sununu added that he believes Democrats could be trying to "undermine" Barr before he pursues cases that could be detrimental to figures in their party.

Trump issued a tweet on the matter Monday morning, writing that the Democrats are circulating a "pathetically untrue soundbite" about a "Constitutional crisis."