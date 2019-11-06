Stormy Daniels still owes Trump $293G after settlement, lawyers say

President Trump is trying to get a piece of Stormy Daniels' settlement with Ohio's capital city after his lawyers said the adult film star owes him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Attorneys for Trump have notified the court overseeing a $450,000 settlement with Daniels of $293,000 she owes to him.

Daniels filed suit against the city of Columbus after her arrest at a nightclub in July 2018. An undercover officer arrested her on suspicion of inappropriate touching, but the charges were dropped hours later. Authorities claimed the arrest was part of a prostitution sting operation, but Daniels claimed the arrest was politically motivated after she came forward to claim she'd had sex with Donald Trump years before he became president and was paid money for her silence.

The city reached the settlement with Daniels earlier this year.

Trump’s Columbus attorney Dan Binau filed a notice that Daniels was ordered by a California court in December to pay Trump $293,000 for his legal fees after a defamation suit she brought against him was thrown out. The judge ordered her to pay both the president’s legal fees and sanctions for filing suit.

The California suit pertained to an April 2018 tweet in which the president denied statements by Daniels about a man she said had threatened her and her daughter in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to drop the Trump story. Daniels said she was considering talking to a magazine about the story at the time.

Daniels released a sketch of the man she said threatened her and Trump tweeted that the man was “nonexistent” and Daniels’ claims were “a total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” The California judge said the president’s tweet was considered “rhetorical hyperbole.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.