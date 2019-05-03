Steve Scalise: Jobs numbers will be good for Trump's message in 2020

The unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1969, and Rep. Steve Scalise said it's proof President Trump has fulfilled his promises to American workers.

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Friday, Scalise highlighted the recently revealed job numbers, which showed that 268,000 jobs were added to the American workforce last month, and that unemployment is now at 3.4 percent, both exceeding expectations from experts.

"This is great news for American workers," Scalise said. "Wages are up for hard-working families. That's really for those people that are trying to get into the middle class, and become part of the American dream. Clearly, the work that we did with President Trump to lower taxes and get regulations under control is paying huge dividends for American workers today," he continued.

As President Trump readies his reelection campaign for the 2020 presidential race, Scalise said he believes the economic gains and improved job numbers under Trump's White House will be a key selling point for voters.

"President Trump made it clear when he ran for president that he wanted to get the economy going again," Scalise said.



"He wanted to stand up and fight for American workers, the men and women who had been left behind for the last 10 years. It is working and delivering for those very people. This is great for the president's message going into 2020," he continued.

Aside from the recent jobs numbers, it was reported last month that the GDP grew by 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, prompting many to forecast an economic boom in the remainder of the year. This isn't just a positive for President Trump, Scalise added, but for all Americans.

"Great news for President Trump and greater news for American men and women hard-working families across America who have been looking for relief for years and years and they finally got it," Scalise said.