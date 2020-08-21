Steve Scalise: Joe Biden has failed to solve America's problems in 47 years

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has not delivered on his promises for the past 47 years, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said on Friday ahead of next week's Republican National Convention.

“Ultimately, you got to look at what [Biden] said and has delivered. I mean, for all of the list of things that he said he would solve, every problem in the world he said he would solve, he hasn’t solved any of them in 47 years,” the House Minority Whip told “Fox & Friends.”

Next week's Republican National Convention will focus on real Americans instead of Hollywood stars, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Thursday.

“The Democrats have started every night with a Hollywood actress ‘elite-splaining’ to America how the coasts and the elite and Big Tech and Hollywood individuals think we should view America,” McDaniel said. “The president’s convention is going to be about real people.”

McDaniel pointed out that she’s a real mom, not an actress who plays a mom on TV, so the president will be highlighting American families and their lives.

“The president’s going to talk about real families, real people, what’s affected their lives, how his policies have made lives better and then what the future holds for America,” she said. “It’s more aspirational, less grim, less attacking, more [about the] greatness of America – what we are and what we can be.”

Scalise said that “results matter” when a person is running for the Oval Office.

“You look at President Trump’s record in just three years, he’s delivered on all the promises that he has made,” Scalise said, pointing to Biden talking about bringing back American jobs from China.

“President Trump was doing all of those things, he’s getting regulations under control so we can actually build America back up again, every income level was benefitting, by the way.”

