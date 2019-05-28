Mnuchin 'basically' said 'I hate black people' with Harriet Tubman decision: MSNBC analyst

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson took shots at two of President Trump's officials on Sunday, calling one sexist and the other racist.

Johnson argued that both Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were "incompetent" leaders whom Rep. Ayanna Presley "took out."

"Who I think won the week, not only [through] Ben Carson but also Mnuchin. And that is [Rep.] Ayanna Presley. Ayanna Pressley basically took out two of the most incompetent -- the only other person that she didn't take out this week was [Education Secretary] Betsy DeVos who I think is the third of the Three Amigos of incompetence in this administration," he said.

His comments came after a hearing in which Pressley, D-Mass., questioned Carson on the state of public housing. Carson, for some, didn't give a satisfactory answer.

"She also got Ben Carson to reveal once again that he's not only incompetent -- he is not only basically asleep three-quarters of the time when he's doing his job -- but he's also a sexist fool," Johnson said on MSNBC's "AM Joy."

He also took aim at Mnuchin for postponing the release of a $20 bill design featuring Underground Railroad and anti-slavery icon Harriet Tubman.

"She not only got Mnuchin basically to say on camera, like, 'I hate black people -- you're not going to get any Tubmans in 2020,'" he said, before mentioning Carson.

Carson received criticism from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who joked that the HUD secretary wanted to sleep during the hearing. Carson fired back by commenting on how much endurance he had as a surgeon.

"Since you brought it up... I know what it's like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb," he tweeted "I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn't recognize as having a right to life."