Steve Hilton: Washington, D.C. political and media establishment have 'lost their minds'

Steve Hilton asked on Fox News' "The Next Revolution" whether Democrats should be subject to the same type of investigations as President Trump, arguing that impeachment appears to be the strategy for resolving the parties' "political differences."

Hilton said on "The Next Revolution" Sunday night he was left thinking "FFS" all week as he watched "ludicrous, melodramatic" statements from top Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Pelosi traded barbs with Trump this week after she accused him of engaging "in a cover-up" and each questioned the other's mental fitness.

"What are you talking about, 'cover-up?' Cover-up of what? Your own precious Mueller report found no crime. ... Impeach him for what? Winning an election they thought was theirs by right?" he asked, going on to say the "D.C. political and media establishment have lost their minds."

Hilton said Democrats are pursuing "spurious" investigations and subpoenas instead of working with Trump "to get things done." He said Democrats' actions against Trump will "come back to haunt" them.

"If total, all-out investigation is now the chosen tactic to obstruct political opponents, let's make sure it's applied with equal force to the Democrats. Let's get Nancy Pelosi's tax returns and her husband's while we're at it and Maxine Waters' bank statements. That'll be fun," said Hilton.

Hilton said the next Democratic president should immediately face the same investigations, "obstruction and vilification" Trump has received since his victory in 2016.

"They must go through the exact same process they've put this president through. It's only fair," he said.