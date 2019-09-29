Stephen Miller says Trump is 'real whistleblower' and calls complaint 'partisan hit job' in contentious interview

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday President Trump is the real “whistleblower” and slammed the whistleblower complaint that spurred the impeachment inquiry into Trump as a “Nancy Drew novel” and a “partisan hit job.”

“The president of the United States is the whistleblower and this individual is a saboteur trying to undermine a democratically elected government,” Miller said, during a contentious interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Miller said that the whistleblower complaint “drips with condemnation, condescension and contempt for the president” and claimed that the intelligence community’s Inspector General had found evidence of political bias in the complaint.

TRUMP SLAMS DEMOCRATS, WHISTLEBLOWER OVER 'WITCH HUNT' IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: 'OTHERS ENDED IN ASHES!'

Miller also bucked when host Chris Wallace countered that the IG had found the report “credible and a matter of urgent concern."

“They’re wrong,” Miller said.

The White House adviser attempted to evade questioning by Wallace on why Trump used his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to get information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s work in Ukraine, and why the administration delayed sending military aid to the eastern European Nation.

“The president has got the State Department, he’s got the CIA, he’s got the Pentagon he’s got a number of other agencies, why did he use three private lawyers to get information on Biden?” Wallace said. The interview was tense for the outset with Miller evading many of Wallace’s questions, leading the host to eventually call Miller’s responses an “exercise in obfuscation.”

Miller is one of numerous people connected to the Trump administration making the rounds of the Sunday morning talk shows as the White House deals with the mounting scandal surrounding the president’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the subsequent whistleblower report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced last week she was opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump over the issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi specifically charged that the administration had violated the law by not turning over a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's July call with Zelensky. Citing testimony that the director of national intelligence was blocking the release of that complaint, she said: "This is a violation of law. The law is unequivocal."

Trump had urged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Joe Biden has acknowledged on camera that, when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — where Hunter Biden was on the board. Shokin himself had been separately and widely accused of corruption.

While the transcript shows Trump pressing Ukraine to "look into" the Bidens, it does not show the U.S. president explicitly linking that request to U.S. aid -- millions of dollars of which had been frozen days earlier.