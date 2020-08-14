Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Miller warns violence in NYC, Portland is part of Democrats' 'road map for America'

'They want to make every city unlivable' White House senior adviser tells 'Bill Hemmer Reports'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Rising violence in cities like New York and Portland, Ore., show the effects of "the left's road map for America," White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday.

"They want to make every city unlivable, with rampant homelessness, public drug use, violent street crime," Miller told host Bill Hemmer.

MURDER CHARGE ANNOUNCED IN KILLING OF LEGEND TALIFERRO, 4, WHOSE DEATH SPARKED OPERATION LEGEND

Miller joined the program hours after the Department of Justice announced the expansion of its anti-violent crime initiative "Operation Legend" to Indianapolis.

Operation Legend was launched by the department last month and dispatches federal law enforcement agencies to work with state and local law enforcement to fight violent crime.  It bears the name of LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old Kansas City boy shot and killed while he slept in his home.

Indianapolis is the ninth city to take part in Operation Legend, joining Kansas City, Chicago, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Memphis.

"If every single high-crime city in America were to reach out the hand of cooperation to the federal government, we would be there the next day," Miller vowed Friday.

"The president has said repeatedly to the mayors of crime-ridden, Democrat-run cities, 'We are there the moment you put your hand out.' In the meantime, federal law enforcement in every city and state is going to continue aggressively applying federal law."

