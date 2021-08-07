Stefanik calls out news station for 'outrageously sexist' commentary over her role as a working mother

Rep. Elise Stefanik slammed a local news outlet for its coverage of her, stating that commentary by two male journalists on her role as a working mother and GOP leader is "outrageously sexist."

"Wow," the New York Republican tweeted Friday. "It’s 2021. This is a real TV clip aired in #NY21 this evening. A local news station (@wcax ) thinks it’s appropriate for two male "journalists / analysts" to question whether a pregnant woman or new mother can effectively legislate in elected office."

In the story, reporter WCAX3 Darren Perron writes, "New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has become a standard-bearer for the Trump wing of the GOP, is expecting her first child later this Fall. How will that impact her role in representing New York’s 21st District?"

In a clip, Perron speaks with SUNY Plattsburgh Political scientist Harvey Schantz about how her absence during pregnancy could potentially "hurt her role" in the Republican Party.

Stefanik called some of the quotes from the clip "outrageously sexist."

Stefanik’s Republican colleague from Iowa, Rep. Ashley Hinson, also took issue with the news segment calling it "absurd."

"It’s absurd that Elise has to deal with this," Hinson tweeted. "Elise continues to show women that they can run, win, and do the job better than anyone as a working mom."

WCAX3 did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.