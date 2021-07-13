Stefanik endorses Trump candidate in Ohio GOP primary race

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik joined former President Trump in endorsing Ohio congressional candidate Mike Carey Tuesday, saying he will be "a strong ally in our fight to keep America safe, prosperous and free," while establishment Republicans have thrown their support behind other candidates in the highly contested primary race next month.

"To defeat the socialist Democrat agenda and fire Nancy Pelosi in 2022, we need more proven conservative fighters in the House Republican Conference, which is why I proudly stand with President Trump in endorsing Mike Carey for Congress," Stefanik, R-N.Y., said.

"I look forward to working closely with Mike, as he will be a strong ally in our fight to keep America safe, prosperous and free."

Carey, who is running for the Republican nomination in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, said he was "truly humbled" to receive Stefanik’s endorsement, adding he "appreciate[s] everything she has already done to empower our party."

"She is a force within the conservative movement and I can’t wait to join her fight to push Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats out of power," Carey said Tuesday.

Carey was endorsed by Trump, and describes himself as a "conservative outsider," saying he stood with the former president "when he took on the political establishment."

Carey is just one in a crowded field of 11 candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the 15th District to replace former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who retired from Congress in May.

Stivers endorsed Ohio Rep. Jeff LaRe to succeed him.

The primary, on Aug. 3, will show 11 names on the ballot, including Carey, LaRe and Ohio State Sens. Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson.