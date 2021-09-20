Biden administration doubles refugee admissions target to 125K

The State Department is proposing to double the number of refugees that will be admitted into the United States.

"The Report to Congress recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," the State Department said a press release.

MAYORKAS DEFENDS ‘MULTI-LAYERED, MULTI-AGENCY’ AFGHAN REFUGEE VETTING AMID GOP CONCERNS

The State Department and Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services provided the President’s Report to Congress on the proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions to the Judiciary Committees of both the House and the Senate. From there, the agencies will consult with Congress to determine the final number.

The statement argued that the world is "facing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs," noting that the U.S. has a "long tradition of providing a safe haven and opportunity to individuals fleeing persecution."

"A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values," the statement reads. "The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement."

The proposal comes as the U.S. has evacuated thousands of Afghan allies and at-risk civilians following the end the country's nearly 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 31,000 Afghan migrants have already arrived in the U.S. for processing, while over 50,000 more are expected to be admitted into the country within the next month.

"The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) reflects our tradition as a nation that has long welcomed immigrants and refugees," the statement said. "It is an important, enduring, and ongoing expression of our commitment to international humanitarian principles and reflects the best of America’s values and compassion."