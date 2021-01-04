Georgia Senate runoffs bringing on a 'great deal of urgency' among Dems: Stacey Abrams

Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said Sunday her party feels a "great deal of urgency" about the Senate runoff elections taking place in the state Tuesday, calling for Democrats to cast ballots for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week," Abrams – a former gubernatorial candidate who now leads a liberal voting rights organization – was asked if there is anything she is seeing on the ground that gives her concern. Ossoff and Warnock are running against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

"No concern, just a great deal of urgency," Abrams said. "We did very well in vote by mail. We did very well in early vote. But we know Election Day is going to be the likely high turnout day for Republicans, so we need Democrats who haven't cast their ballot to turn out."

ABC’s Martha Raddatz pointed out that roughly 75,000 new voters have been registered since early November and asked Abrams about it.

"We're very certain that most of those are Democrats given the composition based on race and age," she said. "And, let's be clear, we know a number of the people who voted for Joe Biden as Democrats sometimes just skip the rest of the ballot. They came out to vote for the president because you have a number of low propensity voters who came out for Democrats. What we're so excited about is that we haven't stopped reaching those voters."

Meanwhile on Monday, Perdue defended President Trump's leaked phone call where he urged Georgia's top election official to "find" votes that would flip the state to his column and dismissed the idea that accusations of fraud would dampen Republican turnout in Tuesday's runoffs.

"That's what the Democrats want," Perdue told in "America's Newsroom." "That's what they've been talking and that's why this is so confusing ... It would give them total control if they win these two seats. My logic is this. If you voted in November for Donald Trump you need to stand up and fight. Fight with the rest of us trying to get him a fair accounting in the state and vote tomorrow."

Perdue said Trump's Saturday phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he insisted he had won the state by "hundreds of thousands of votes," was aboveboard, and he called the leak of the call to The Washington Post "disgusting." Perdue and Loeffler previously called for Raffensperger to resign his position and have backed Trump's claims that the 2020 election in Georgia has integrity issues.

