'Squad' member Pressley donates to bail fund group that supports abolishing police

" Squad " member Rep. Ayanna Pressley's, D- Mass ., campaign donated over a thousand dollars to a bail fund group that supports defunding and abolishing the police, according to the latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Pressley, who reiterated her support for defunding the police last month, made the "charitable donation" of $1,240 to National Bail Out, a bail group that supports defunding and abolishing police, from her campaign account last month.

"We celebrate and honor Blackness always. And as Black folks continue to mobilize alongside comrades and co-conspirators to demand a defunding of police & respect for the sanctity of our lives, we are still grieving and still mourning the loss of Black life," the group tweeted in June 2020.

SQUAD REP. PRESSLEY SAYS SHE STILL SUPPORTS A 'RADICAL RE-IMAGINING' OF POLICING AMID CRIME SURGE

The group tweeted again in August 2020 that they "must dismantle, defund, and abolish the police to protect Black lives."

Last month, Pressley reiterated her support for defunding the police, saying she supports a "radical re-imagining" of law enforcement, despite the crime surge.

Pressley tweeted her support for defunding the police last summer, saying the "defund movement isn't new" and added, "Folks are just finally listening."

During a TIME 100 Talks discussion last June, she voiced her support for defunding the police, saying, "This is simply about a refund."

AOC, 'SQUAD' MEMBERS PROMOTE 'DEFUND THE POLICE' BUT SPEND THOUSANDS ON PRIVATE SECURITY

"This is simply about a refund. This is about true reparations. This is about investment in communities," Pressley said during the TIME interview. "There’s a reason why the Congressional Black Caucus submits an alternative budget every year. Because we know that our communities have been historically under resourced, underinvested in and divested [from]."

"We know what works. We just haven’t funded it," Pressley added. "And so this is the reckoning."

Pressley isn't the only member of the "Squad" of progressive Democrats who have supported defunding the police. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan all voiced support for measures that would reallocate money from police spending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Defunding police means defunding police," Ocasio-Cortez said in a June 30 statement – about a month after George Floyd's death. "It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools."

Pressley's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.