Squad celebrates Georgia runoff projected results, calls for Dems to now 'go big or go home'

Progressives prematurely re-up wish list priorities before Georgia votes finalized

By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
If Democrats win Senate seats there will be ‘significant shift to the left’: Deroy Murdock Video

If Democrats win Senate seats there will be ‘significant shift to the left’: Deroy Murdock

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock provides insight into the Georgia Senate runoffs on ‘Fox and Friends.’

The House Democratic Squad celebrated the anticipated Senate victories in Georgia and laid out their agenda for the Democratic-led Senate.

"We got Georgia y'all! We got the Senate! Down goes Mitch!," tweeted Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., in reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poised to lose power. 

Bowman, a new addition to the progressive Squad, posted a video of him dancing in his car. He said having control of the White House and both bodies of Congress means bringing "humanity and love" into governance.

"That starts with the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, fully funding our schools, and more," he tweeted.

The Squad has been adamant on delivering more cash assistance of at least $2,000 per person for coronavirus relief, but that effort died in the GOP-led Senate. Now, they have re-upped their calls for bigger checks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said it's time for progressives to "push" for retroactive coronavirus relief, student loan cancellation, climate justice, voting rights and ending the death penalty. 

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner over Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Jon Ossoff is beating former Sen. David Perdue in a pair of Georgia runoffs Tuesday that will determine control of the Senate. The Ossoff race had not yet been called. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who had previously tussled with Loeffler on Twitter, celebrated the senator's defeat. Omar said now it's time for "transformative change."

"This is our shot, we can go big or go home," Omar tweeted.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., credited the success in Georgia to grassroots movements for Black lives and to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and more.

"It's time we deliver for them," Pressley tweeted.

