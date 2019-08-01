Sen. Cory Booker drops s-bomb during Dem debate in dig at President Trump

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., let loose on former Vice President Joe Biden during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, even dropping some profanity that went uncensored by host network CNN.

Booker criticized a number of Biden’s positions, pointing specifically to a comment about how people with doctoral degrees are welcome as immigrants. Booker claimed that the focus on an advanced degree is in line with President Trump’s past statements about preferring some immigrants over others.

“Well, that’s playing into what the Republicans want, to pit some immigrants against other immigrants,” Booker said. “Some are from s---hole countries, and some are from worthy countries. We need to reform this whole immigration system and begin to be the country that says everyone has worth and dignity, and this should be a country that honors for everyone.”

Booker was referencing a comment that President Trump made during a White House meeting, when he asked, “Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here?” A source in the meeting told Fox News at the time that the president was referring to Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and certain African countries, all of which had temporary protected status, which offers protections for immigrants who cannot return to their home countries due to extreme circumstances, such as armed conflict or natural disaster.

At the time, CNN went all-in condemning Trump, painting the remark as vulgar and inappropriate while repeating the word numerous times on its own air. CNN famously didn’t censor the word on its on-screen graphics and its pundits echoed it at every turn.

NewsBusters reported that CNN on-air personalities and guest uttered the uncensored version of the word 195 times on January 12 alone, which was the first day after Trump’s remark was reported.

The word is technically allowed on cable television, according to the FCC. Back in 2018, Fox News censored the word anyway, which resulted in Sean Hannity dubbing CNN the “s---hole network.”

While CNN and other liberal news organization hyperventilated over Trump’s use of the word, conservative pundit Stephen Miller sarcastically tweeted, “Oddly no journalists have yet to faint over it [when Booker said it]. Strange.”

Meanwhile, Booker also railed against Biden for his record on criminal justice, and for relying too much on references to the Obama administration “when it’s convenient,” only to “dodge it when it’s not.”