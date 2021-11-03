Expand / Collapse search
California
Southern California city would have highest minimum wage in country under proposal

It would be more than $4 higher than the state’s current minimum wage for workers with small businesses, which is $13

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
BEVERLY HILLS –Southern California's West Hollywood is reportedly considering hiking its minimum wage to $17.64 an hour-- which would be the highest in the country. 

The city is adjacent to Beverly Hills. 

It would be more than $4 higher than the state’s current minimum wage for workers with small businesses, which is $13. Businesses with more than 25 employees must pay at least $14 an hour. The state minimum wage will increase by a dollar in January and will reach $15 an hour for small businesses by 2023.

An Aerial image of West Hollywood, California.

An Aerial image of West Hollywood, California. (iStock)

The West Hollywood City Council delayed a vote on Monday that if passed would give hotel workers $17.64 in January and all other workers in the city the increase next July, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. 

Emeryville in Northern California has the current distinction of the nation’s highest minimum wage at $17.13, the station reported. 

The City Council plans to discuss the proposal on Wednesday, according to FOX 11

