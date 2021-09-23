South Carolina police request assistance from FBI in Murdaugh case

South Carolina police are requesting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

"SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. "I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases."

Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby added, "As a result of the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, SLED’s initial priority was finding anyone responsible for their deaths. During the course of the double murder investigation, SLED agents have uncovered other potential crimes that warrant further investigation."

Alex Murdaugh, scion of South Carolina 's prominent law dynasty, renounced his right to personally represent the estate of his younger son, Paul, just eight days before he called 911 to report that he had been shot in the head in what his defense attorney has since claimed was part of a botched scheme to organize his own death so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh turned himself in last week and Hampton County Magistrate Judge Tonja Alexander set his bond at $20,000, and he was released on his own recognizance. He was allowed to return to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility without GPS monitoring.

Paul Murdaugh was indicted for allegedly boating under the influence in crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, and charges were still pending when Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were found murdered in June at the family’s hunting estate in Colleton County.

