Hunter Biden likely paid big bucks for deal on soon-to-be-released book

Though the numbers aren’t public, Hunter Biden was likely paid big bucks for his new book deal.

The tale of Hunter Biden’s experience with drug addiction will "likely" earn the president’s son a number in the "high six figures," a book industry source told Fox News.

Fox News has reached out to Simon & Schuster for confirmation.

The memoir "Beautiful Things" will be published through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on April 6.

In a snippet released by Gallery Books, Hunter writes, "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love."

Sources tell the Daily Mail Hunter likely received an advance as high as $2 million and could earn millions more if he allows his life story to be filmed.

President Trump and Republicans have hit Hunter not only for allegedly attempting to profit off his father’s name but also for his struggles with drug addiction. In 2014, Hunter was kicked out of the military after testing positive for cocaine.

Biden supporters have been quick to point out that Hunter has suffered greatly through the loss of his mother and sister in a car accident at a very young age and the loss of his brother Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

President Biden has defended his son from Trump’s attacks last fall. "My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem," the then-Democratic candidate said. "He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

The title of Hunter's book refers to an expression he and his brother would use with each other after Beau's diagnosis, meant to emphasize what was important in life.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s finances remain under investigation by the Department of Justice. He denied any wrongdoing when the department announced its probe into his tax affairs.

Hunter is reportedly splitting time between the Los Angeles area and Washington, D.C., while pursuing a career in art. Last year, an Arkansas judge ruled Hunter Biden is the "biological and legal father" of a child he fathered with a former stripper, contradicting the younger Biden's previous denials that he had any role in the pregnancy.

Painting is "literally keeping me sane right now," he told the New York times, adding that it helped him in his battles with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

"In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley," author Stephen King wrote of "Beautiful Things" in a blurb. "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

