Socialists complain of Big Tech censorship of its articles about 1619 Project

The World Socialist Web Site continues to complain that Google has suppressed its articles as conservatives also cry out against censorship by tech giants.

As far back as January, the World Socialist Web Site has criticized Google for suppressing its articles about the New York Times' 1619 Project, which has also been criticized by conservatives like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who argues it wrongly centers slavery as the "defining moment" of America.

"In a statement before a Senate hearing on Oct. 28, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, admitted that the dominant online search company has censored the World Socialist Web Site," according to a Nov. 4 article from the World Socialist Web Site.

Also at that Oct. 28 hearing, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey struggled to name a single liberal person or entity who has been censored by their social media platforms.

Twitter and Facebook have both been accused of bias against conservatives, so Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, asked Zuckerberg and Dorsey to name “one high-profile person or entity from a liberal ideology” who has been censored or had actions taken against them.

“I can get you a list of some more of this but there are certainly many examples that your Democratic colleagues object to when… a fact-checker might label something as false if they disagree with it, or, um,” Zuckerberg said before he was cut off.

World Socialist Web Site's International Editorial Board chair, David North, sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai about the issue in July.

"[Our] January 20 article stated that Google was suppressing in its search results the highly popular articles published by the World Socialist Web Site on the New York Times Magazine’s much-publicized racialist falsification of American history called 'The 1619 Project,'" North wrote.

The site's articles were "read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world" and had backlinks to "major online publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, National Review and the Daily Signal," North wrote.

"However, in searches for the '1619 Project,' this content was being pushed by Google deep into its link results," he wrote. "In the context of the hearing, [Pichai's] cryptic reference to Google working 'in a non-partisan way' may be interpreted as an attempt to justify your company’s censorship practices by claiming that they are applied against both left-wing and right-wing web-based publications."

