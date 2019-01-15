Socialist Workers Party's 2016 presidential candidate running for Dallas mayor: report

A 2016 presidential candidate from the Socialist Workers Party is running for mayor of Dallas, a report said Monday.

Allyson Kennedy, 68, who was on the ballots in seven states as the Socialist Workers Party candidate in 2016, said she wants to replace term-limited Mayor Mike Rawlings, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“When we get out and share our message, it resonates with a lot of people in our society right now,” Kennedy said, according to the paper. “And I think that’s because the system we have in place — at all levels of government — serves the needs of a tiny minority.”

Kennedy, who said she moved to Dallas in early 2018, faces seven other candidates in the mayoral race, the Morning News reported.

She is a native of Indianapolis, where was part of the first wave of female coal miners in the U.S., the report said. She's been involved with trade-union organizing for forty years, including for mine workers.

Kennedy also said she currently works at a Walmart, according to the paper.

