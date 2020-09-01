Expand / Collapse search
Slideshow: Trump in Kenosha

President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the “destruction” left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and meeting with law enforcement officers at a local high school.

    Members of the National Guard secure Mary D. Bradford High School.
    AP Photo/Morry Gash
    Security vehicles gather on Sept.1, in Kenosha, Wis.
    AFP via Getty Images/Kerem Yucel
    President Trump arrives on Air Force One, followed by Attorney General William Barr, at Waukegan National Airport in Waukegan, Ill.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    Supporters and protesters greet President Trump.
    REUTERS/Leah Millis
    People line up to watch as the motorcade with President Trump passes.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    Protesters demonstrate in Kenosha, Wis. Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs.
    AFP via Getty/Mandel Ngan
    President Trump's motorcade passes a burnt building during his visit to Kenosha, Wis. 
    REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
    President Trump speaks to the press as he tours an area affected by civil unrest.
    AFP via Getty/Mandel Ngan
    President Trump tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., last week. At left, is Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    President Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    President Trump meets with law enforcement officers at Mary D. Bradford High School.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    President Trump (C) with Attorney General William Barr (left of Trump) and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf (right of Trump), speaks to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School.
    AFP via Getty/Mandel Ngan
