Slideshow: The men who have run the FBI
Since its beginning in 1908, the FBI has been led by a single individual, at first called “Chief,” then titled “Director” in 1919.
Christopher A. Wray will become Director if confirmed after his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
James B. Comey, September 4, 2013 - May 9, 2017
Robert S. Mueller, III, September 4, 2001- September 4, 2013
Louis J. Freeh, September 1, 1993 - June 25, 2001
William S. Sessions, November 2, 1987 - July 19, 1993
William H. Webster, February 23, 1978 - May 25, 1987
Clarence M. Kelley, July 9, 1973 - February 15, 1978
J. Edgar Hoover, May 10, 1924 - May 2, 1972
William J. Burns, August 22, 1921 - June 14, 1924
William J. Flynn, July 1, 1919 - August 21, 1921
Alexander B. Bielaski, April 30, 1912 - February 10, 1919
Stanley W. Finch, July 26, 1908 - April 30, 1912
