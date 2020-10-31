Biden focuses on slamming Trump coronavirus plan, but faces questions over his plan's specifics

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken some heat on social media for attacking President Trump's coronavirus plan, while leaving some with questions about what his own plan entails.

Although both candidates participated in two debates and one town hall leading up to the election, social media critics point to a lack of details on Biden’s plan to fight coronavirus.

“What’s your plan? More lockdowns? Please, be specific,” wrote former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson in tweet responding to Biden Saturday.



Biden tweeted that the president has “no plan to address COVID-19.”

“He quit on you, on your family, on America. He just wants us to grow numb to the horrors of the death toll and the pain,” Biden added.

Biden has released his plan in some detail and gave a roughly 25-minute speech earlier this month in Wilmington, Del., addressing the steps he would take immediately if elected Nov. 3.

But Biden did not address his goal during the second and final presidential debate on Oct. 22.

When asked what he would do to address the coronavirus in the U.S., he spent much of his time condemning Trump.

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America,” Biden said while gesturing to Trump on the debate stage.

Biden said he would emphasize the importance of wearing a mask, invest in rapid response testing kits, put the government’s faith back in science and establish a national plan for reopening, but has not shared specifics.

“I’ll reach out to every governor in every state, red and blue, as well as mayors and local officials during transition, to find out what support they need and how much of it they need,” Biden said earlier this month. “I’ll ask the new Congress to put a bill on my desk by the end of January, with all the resources necessary to see how both our public health and our economic response can be seen through the end, what is needed.”

The vice president also said he would ramp up production of personal protective gear and work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on safely reopening schools, businesses and facilities nationwide.

Biden repeatedly re-enforced the fact that he does not intend to shut down the government.

“I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m not going to shut down the country,” he told a crowd of supporters during a drive-in rally in Flint, Mich., Saturday. “But I am going to shut down the virus."