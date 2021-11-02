Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

64% of Virginia voters say country headed in 'wrong direction': Fox News survey

The majority of Virginians disapprove of President Biden's handling of the economy

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Tucker: Virginia and New Jersey vote counting underway Video

Tucker: Virginia and New Jersey vote counting underway

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host weighs in on the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races as polls close

Over 60% of Virginia voters in the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

According to a Fox News Voter analysis survey, 64% of voters believe the country is headed in the "wrong direction" compared with 36% who believe things are headed in the "right direction."

President Joe Biden greets Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. 

President Joe Biden greets Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.  ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE: MCAULIFFE, YOUNGKIN PLEDGE TO JUMP-START STATE ECONOMY

Of the 64% who voiced concern about the direction of the country, 73% voted for the Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Ninety-one percent of voters who said the country is headed in the right direction voted for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The most important issue to Virginia voters is the economy and jobs (35%). The coronavirus was the second most important issue (17%) and education was third (14%).

Voters cast ballots at the Fairfax County Government Center on Nov. 2, 2021, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Voters cast ballots at the Fairfax County Government Center on Nov. 2, 2021, in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Additionally, 54% of voters say they disapprove of the way President Biden has handled the economy and 52% disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Of the 54% of voters who disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, 15% voted for McAuliffe and 85% supported Youngkin.

A woman, who preferred not to give her name, gets instructions from an election officer as she casts her ballot at a polling place at the Randolph Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 2, 2021.

A woman, who preferred not to give her name, gets instructions from an election officer as she casts her ballot at a polling place at the Randolph Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 2, 2021. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday and as of 9 p.m. the Fox News Decision Desk had not projected a winner. Early vote totals showed Youngkin outperforming expectations statewide and in key rural counties in a state that Biden carried by 10 points last November.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

