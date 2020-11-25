Sidney Powell demands Georgia Zoom meeting where officials refused 'real audit'

Attorney Sidney Powell took to Twitter Tuesday night to post an open letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to request the Zoom meeting where state officials decided not to “perform a real audit” during the recount.

Powell, who said recently that she is not working directly with President Trump’s legal team in its effort and instead representing “WeThePeople,” has been critical of Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger, both Republicans.

She told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tuesday that she expects to file a lawsuit Wednesday and described it as a “massive document.”

“The defendants are going to be folks in Georgia who are responsible for, supposedly, making sure that the elections in Georgia are done properly,” she said. “And there are just countless incidents of voter fraud and election fraud writ large in Georgia.”

She said she expects to roll out additional suits.

Powell’s tweet to Raffensperger read, “Please consider this an open records act request for the #Zoom meeting of today’s date with electors & your refusal to perform a real audit to include envelopes & all documents required. #Trumplandslide.”

Neither Powell nor Raffensperger responded to an email from Fox News.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Georgia Republicans, backed the president's signature-matching demands on Sunday and earlier in the week called for the resignation of Raffensperger in a joint statement. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., supported more signature-matching on Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Trump campaign and state Republicans called for an audit of the vote in addition to the recount to essentially “double-check the signature matching efforts of local election workers.”

The Trump team has questioned the validity of absentee ballots on the state that helped propel Joe Biden to a 12,670 vote victory in the Peach State, where 5 million ballots were cast.

Gabriel Sterling, the manager of the state’s voting system, told the paper that such an audit is possible, but “we can’t open investigations based on generalized, ‘we’re not happy with the outcome ‘” of the election.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that under the state’s law, signatures on absentee ballots are checked twice, but once counted, they cannot be traced back to their envelopes.

The paper reported that the envelopes are held for two years and the state received an approximately 350% increase in 2020 compared to 2018.

Powell told Dobbs in an interview last month that she was getting ready to “release the kracken,” a reference to a Scandinavian sea monster that made it seem to some that a tidal wave of evidence was on the horizon. But even some supporters of Trump's legal challenge seem to be growing impatient while waiting for a smoking gun that proves widespread voter fraud.

Critics of the president say these lawsuits are just delaying the inevitable and his refusal to concede is hurting the transition.

Powell insisted that it is “clear that there was foreign intrusion into our voting systems and that will be where the rubber meets the road.”

Dobbs asked her about some important dates that are approaching, including Dec. 8, the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level. (All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results are to be completed by this date.)

“Yes, the timing deadlines should be able to be met,” she said. “The evidence is so overwhelming it’s almost as though they were blatant about it. They expected us to catch it, maybe it’s a diversion from something else that is going on, I don’t know.”

Trump’s legal team has suffered a string of losses in lower courts and what some saw as a brief public relations hiccup on Sunday when it distanced itself from Powell, a former federal prosecutor, who represented Gen. Michael Flynn in his case.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers, told Fox Business on Monday night that these legal setbacks will eventually turn around. He said the court in Pennsylvania didn't listen to a "single fact."

Fox News' Tyler Olsen and the Associated Press contributed to this report