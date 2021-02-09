Shirtless, horned Capitol rioter says in statement, ‘I was wrong’: report

Jacob Chansley, the man who stormed the Capitol last month while wearing face paint and a furry hat with horns, issued a statement through his attorney Monday expressing remorse for his actions, a report said.

"I was wrong. Period," the statement read, according to AZCentral. Chansley said that his time behind bars forced him to reanalyze his life. "I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period," the statement continued.

DOJ SEEKS PRE-TRIAL JAIL FOR LEFT-WING ACTIVIST CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT

Chansley was indicted on civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other charges for his role in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Chansley told investigators he came to the Capitol "at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6," according to court records. The paper reported that he was charged with six criminal counts that could result in 28 years in prison if convicted.

He reportedly expressed his disappointment in former President Trump who, he said, was "not honorable."

"He let a lot of peaceful people down," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report