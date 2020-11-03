Shaheen wins re-election in Senate showdown in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen won re-election to her third six-year term representing New Hampshire in the Senate Tuesday.

Shaheen defeated Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

The senator took to Twitter to thanks voters "so much for this amazing honor."

Shaheen has become one of her party’s leading voices in the Senate on international affairs and national security, due to her service on both the Foreign Relations (the only woman on the panel) and Armed Services committees.

Shaheen, who served as New Hampshire’s governor for six years in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, first won election to the Senate in 2008. She was the first woman in American history to be elected as a governor and as a senator.

Messner, a West Point graduate who later founded a successful law firm based in Colorado before moving to New Hampshire two years ago, mostly self-financed his bid against Shaheen. He closely aligned himself with President Trump.